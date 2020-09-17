Jocob Kiplimo has won the men’s 3000m race at the Diamond League meet in Rome, Italy.

Kiplimo crossed the finish line in a Diamond League record time of 7:26.64.

The 19-year-old Ugandan beat Jokob Ingesbrigtsen on the home straight to claim the victory.

The former junior world champion’s 7:26.64 is a new national record over that distance and it is also the fastest time since 2007.

Kiplimo’s victory comes barely ten days after winning the 5000m at Golden Spike meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic.