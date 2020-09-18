Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) had today took a decision to allow players switch nationality for players that have already earned senior national team caps.

The decision was ratified during FIFA’s 70th Congress which took place via videoconferencing.

In the new decision, a player who has less than three international matches for a particular country before turning 21 years will be eligible to play for another country.

The new rule however doesn’t apply for games played at the FIFA World Cup, including qualifiers and Confederation tournaments such as Africa Cup of Nations, UEFA and Copa America among others.

Therefore, if a player features for a given country at the aforementioned tournaments, they will not be considered for change of nationality.

It should be noted that in 2004, a ruling came into effect that permitted a player to represent one country at youth international level and another at senior international level, provided that the player applied before their 21st birthday.