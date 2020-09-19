Tanzania Premier League 2020-21 (Latest results):

Kagera Sugar 0-1 Young Africans

Ihefu 0-1 Mtibwa Sugar

Tanzania Prisons 1-0 Namungo

Young Africans Football Club earned their second victory of the 2020-21 Tanzania Premier League with a hard fought 1-0 win away to Kagera Sugar on Saturday.

Mukoko scored the priceless goal in the 74th minute of the well attended game at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera.

Following a goal-less opening 45 minutes, the game was lit with Tonombe Mukoko’s strike.

Yanga, as the club is fondly known by their faithful fans had perfectly warmed up for this game with a 2-0 win over Mlandege during the mid-week.

Young Africans XI Vs Kagera United at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera town (Credit: Young Africans Media)

Young Africans has now picked two wins from three games following their one-all draw on match day one against Tanzania Polisi at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam as they lead the table standings with 7 points.

Last weekend, Young Africans needed a late-late glancing header from Lamine Moro over Mbeya City to earn the maximum points at home.

Earlier on Saturday, Mtibwa Sugar overcame newly promoted Ihefu 1-0 with Jaffar Kibaya scoring the solitary goal in the 35th minute.

Tanzania Prisons smiled over Namungo 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Rukwa.

Match day three continues on Sunday, 20th September 2020 with a number of games.

The reigning champions Simba takes on visiting Biashara Mara United at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Biashara Mara United is unbeaten in two matches with two victories as Simba has one win and draw apiece.

Two Ugandans Cleo Ssetubba (goalkeeper) and Awio are expected to make their long awaited for Biashara Mara United.