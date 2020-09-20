In his latest address where he lifted several COVID-19 related restrictions, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has eased the ban on sports activities that came in effect when Uganda went into lockdown.
Subscribe to the Kawowo Sports Rugby Switch
Museveni announced that sports activities in open air venues will be allowed to take place without spectators. He however imposed conditions that sports men and women will have to be tested every fortnight.
Indoor sports activities will however remain restricted with worries about potential increase in COVID-19 spread.