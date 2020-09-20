In his latest address where he lifted several COVID-19 related restrictions, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has eased the ban on sports activities that came in effect when Uganda went into lockdown.

Museveni announced that sports activities in open air venues will be allowed to take place without spectators. He however imposed conditions that sports men and women will have to be tested every fortnight.

BREAKING: President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has lifted the lockdown on sports, but will be played behind closed doors.#KawowoUpdates pic.twitter.com/VCvDO5UbHE — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) September 20, 2020

Indoor sports activities will however remain restricted with worries about potential increase in COVID-19 spread.