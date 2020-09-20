Turkey Super Lig (Match Day 1):

Genclerbirligi 0-0 Konyaspor Külubü

Konyaspor Külubü Denizlispor 0-0 Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor Alanyaspor 2-0 Kayserispor

Kayserispor Besiktas 1-1 Antalyaspor

Uganda Cranes offensive midfielder Farouk Miya featured for Konyaspor Külubü during the goal-less stalemate against Genclerbirligi on match day one of the 2020-21 Turkish Super Lig at the Eryaman Stadium in Ankara city on Saturday afternoon.

Miya played for nearly an hour before paving way for Nigerian Samuel Emem Eduok in the 63rd minute.

This was the part of the double substitution as Marin Anicic paved way for Adil Demirbağ at the same time.

Konyaspor Külubü’s other changes witnessed Ömer Ali Şahiner take on Musa Çağıran’s slot with 13 minutes to play and Sokol Cikalleshi was rested for Thuram in the 88th minute.

Three Konyaspor Külubü players Omer Ali Sahiner, Eduouk and Nejc Skubic were all cautioned by referee Mustafa Ogretmenoglu in the 76th, 86th and 90th minutes respectively.

Action between Konyaspor Külubü and Genclerbirligi on match day one of the 2020-21 Turkish Super Lig at the Eryaman Stadium in Ankara city (Credit: Konyaspor Külubü)

The Ugandan was the club’s top scorer in the previous season with 8 goals.

Meanwhile, Denizlispor and Trabzonspor also played to a non-scoring draw.

Alanyaspor condemned visiting Kayserispor 2-0 with Adam Bareiro scoring a brace in match officiated by Erkan Ozdamar.

Besiktas and Antalyaspor shared the spoils during the one all draw.

Cyle Larin gave Besiktas the lead in the 33rd minute before a late- late equalizer by Gokdeniz Bayrakdar with five minutes for the game to end.

Halil Umut Meler handled the Besiktas versus Antalyaspor game.

The Anatolian Eagles who are coached by former Turkey national team player Bulent Korkmaz are now in the 11th position on the 21 team log.

Konyaspor Külubü will return to action with a home contest against Besiktas on Sunday 27th September at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediyesi Stadium.