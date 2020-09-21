Record African Champions Al Ahly continued their dominance in the Egyptian Premier League by winning a fifth consecutive league title and their 42nd in history.

The triumph came after bitter rivals Zamalek fell to defeat against Aswan at the Cairo International stadium.

With Al Ahly leading the table with 72 points, Zamalek’s tally of 55 with only seven rounds to be played imply they can’t catch up with the Red Eagles at the summit.

Even if the Red Eagles lose all their remaining fixtures and Zamalek win theirs, the most points they can reach is 70.

With the domestic title secured, Al Ahly can now shift focus to the Caf Champions League where they face Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals.

The Egyptian Premier League is home to Ugandans Allan Kyambadde, Lumala Abdu, Emmanuel Okwi, Derrick Nsibambi and Aucho Khalid.