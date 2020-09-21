UFC returns to ‘Fight Island’ headlined by the biggest middleweight title bout of the year when UFC middleweight champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya goes head-to-head against number one contender Brazilian Paulo Costa.

Both fighters are undefeated and will battle for the middleweight championship when 19-0 sensation Adesanya defends his belt against the 13-0 powerhouse Costa.

In the Co-main event, the UFC light heavyweight championship’s vacant title will be fought for by former title challenger Dominick Reyes and former KSW light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

The UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa and the Dominick Reyes v Jan Blachowicz fights will be showing on DSTV’s Super Sport Action on Sunday September 27th 2020 at 3:00 EAT.