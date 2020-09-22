Management of Mbarara City Football Club has officially released midfielder Gadafi Gadinho Muhamad by mutual consent.

The development was confirmed by the Ankole Lions’ communication department on Monday, 21st September 2020.

“We have mutually agreed to terminate the contract that Gadafi Gadinho Muhamad had with us.We thank him for the time he has been a Lion. We wish him the very best in future.” Mbarara City club statement.

Gadafi Gadinho in Mbarara City colours against their his former side Onduparaka Credit: Twitter / Mbarara City FC

PRESS RELEASE

We have mutually agreed to terminate the contract Gadafi Gadinho Muhamad had with us.



We thank him for the time he has been a Lion . We wish him the very best in future.

Ankole Lions pic.twitter.com/B65vPZ2Ejg — Mbarara City FC Official (@TeamMbararaCity) September 21, 2020

Gadihno, a creative midfielder had joined Mbarara City as a free agent from Onduparaka at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Also known as Cypher, Gadihno initially signed a three year employment contract with the Mbarara based club but was restricted to as many as 4 matches (Tooro United, SC Villa, Onduparaka and Kyetume).

The bow legged midfielder has since joined Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club.

He was among the first players who joined the army side.

Besides Onduparaka, Gadihno had also played for St Mary’s SS Kitende.