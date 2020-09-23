14th Kampala International FICTS Fest:

28 th – 30 th September 2020

– 30 September 2020 At Tal Cottages Hotel, Kampala – Lubaga

All is set for the Kampala International FICTS Fest 2020 slated to start on 28th September at Tal Cottages Hotel in Kampala, Lubaga.

Addressing the media during the launch at Broadcast house, the Chairman Organising Committee Dr. Dean Kibirige confirmed that the preparations have all been laid.

The festival which will be conducted following Covid 19 SOPs, will feature screening of sports movies from all parts of the world for three days.

Best productions will be awarded and will automatically qualify for the Grand Final in Milan (The 38th Milano International FICTS Fest).

In his speech, Kibirige added that they had so far received over 50 productions from 23 countries.

The preparations for the 2020 Kampala International FICTS Fest are in high gear. We are set to host the festival in respect of the Standard Operating Procedures as we safe guard against the Coronavirus pandemic. We will start on 28th September for the three days at Tal Cottages Hotel in Kampala, Lubaga. So far, we have recieved 50 productions from 23 countries in the world. Dr Dean Kibirige, Chairman Organizing Committee

Dr. Dean Kibirige Credit: Kampala FICTS Festival

During the same period vintage broadcast equipment that has been used to broadcast Sports since the inception of the oldest broadcasting institution in the country (UBC) will be exhibited.

L-R: Mulindwa Edmond, Kabaale Malachi, Dean Kibirige and Jimmy Kikwata with a vintage 16mm film. Credit: Kampala FICTS Festival

Some of the Sports movies to watch out for are “Kampala Cycling Couriers” a Jaja Film Production by Conrad Allebias & Jamillah Van der Hulst.

Not forgetting a feature documentary of World Record breaker “Cheptegei” produced by UBC’s Peter Mutabazi.

Another captivating title is “Hoop Africa – Ubuntu Matters” produced by Taylor Sharp and Dan Hedges.

Seasoned sports online website Kawowo Sports has been nominated for the TV & Website Category.

The same website was the best in this category, also in 2019.

Also at the festival, there will be a photo – exhibition will be held by a senior sports photo journalist -John Batanudde under the theme “Off the Ground”.

Batanudde has covered most sports events in the country and last year covered the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament hosted by Egypt.

Experienced sports photo journalist John Batanudde on duty at AFCON 2019

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Edgar Watson Suubi will grace the opening ceremony as chief guest.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda – Hon. Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga will grace the final and award giving ceremony day of the event.