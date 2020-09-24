Zito Luvumbo has signed for Italian side Cagliari on a five-year deal worth €2m.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder announced his arrival on the big scene at the AFCON U17 last year in Tanzania where Uganda made its maiden appearance.

The youngster is said to have had trials at English Premier League side Manchester United earlier but opted for a deal in Italy.

Luvumbo trained with new teammates immediately after penning the deal and could be line to make his debut this weekend.