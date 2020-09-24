Joshua Cheptegei’s exploits on the road and track have continued to pay dividends.

The 24-year-old has set four world records over the past two years including the most recent set in Monaco.

Cheptegei smashed Kenenisa Bekele’s long-standing record to become the yardstick in the 5000m with a time 12:35.36 during the Diamond League meet in the French city.

And MTN Uganda has rewarded Cheptegei for that feat with a token of appreciation totaling to over 123 million shillings.

We want to show appreciation by giving you (Cheptegei) a financial reward. What we are doing here is goodwill. There is no contract, there is no paperwork. We are inviting many other sponsors to come and join the success story. We are handing over a token of appreciation of 123,536,000 UGX. Wim Vanhelleputte – CEO, MTN Uganda

The reward came at a time when the 10,000m world champion is preparing to smash another record over the same distance, also held by Bekele.

Cheptegei is grateful to MTN for the gesture and says he will be good to go come race time on October 7 in Valencia.