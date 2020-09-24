After going AWOL for months at Lugogo, KCCA FC have finally let go of Nicholas Kasozi.

The midfielder who still had a one year contract with the Kasasiro has joined Kyetume FC.

“KCCA FC and Kyetume FC have agreed terms for the transfer of midfielder Kasozi Nicholas,” KCCA FC finance manager Michael Kirunga told the club website. “As a club, we are thankful for the services of Kasozi during the two years he has spent at KCCA FC. We wish him the best at his new club and in the future,” he added.

Kasozi joined the 13-time league champions from SC Villa in 2018 and has won one league title, the Cecafa Kagame Cup and a couple of Super Cups at Lugogo.

At the end of last year, he fell out with coach Mike Mutebi and disappeared with no trace according to the gaffer who once referred to Kasozi as Uganda’s Iniesta.

There were reports the player wanted to join Police FC but the club couldn’t raise the asking price reported to be 10 million shillings on a want away player.

Kasozi joins a long list of players that have left KCCA in this window who among others include Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Nigerian striker John Odumegwu, Mike Mutyaba, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Erisa Ssekisambu and Tom Ikara.