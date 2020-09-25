A set of twins will share the field of for the same club as the Western Uganda regional league kicks off later this year.

Striker George Kato and midfielder George Isingoma signed for Fort Portal based third division side Foto Football Club.

The twins started playing football way back in the Tooro Kokasemera tournament organized by famous Tooro Province head coach Fred Muhumuza, way back when aged 9 years.

During that time, this duo was enrolled at Kyebambe Model and Cleverly Primary Schools.

They guided Cleverly Primary School to two championships.

L-R: George Kato, Chief Executive Officer of Foto Football Club, Solomon Mulihebwa and George Isingoma

Kato and Isingoma were immediately selected to join the Tooro United U17 for the season 2019-20 which was mysteriously ended due to COVID- 19.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Foto Football Club, Solomon Mulihebwa, these twins are confident, accurate, fast and their touch is of high quality ready to push the club ahead.

“We believe that these two special talents will lead us to the FUFA Big league given their quality and for them the sky is the limit.” Mulibebwa disclosed.

The official pre-season training for the club is yet to kick off in preparation for the 2020-21 season.