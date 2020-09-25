Abdallah Mubiru has confirmed Tonny Mawejje as the new Police FC captain.

The experienced midfielder who re-joined the club in August fourteen years after winning the CECAFA Kagame Cup takes over from defender Joseph Ssentume.

“He (Mawejje) is our new captain,” Mubiru told Kawowo Sports. “We believe that his experience and the respect he commands from his teammates will inspire the team and his choice is obvious,” he added.

His leadership skills and discipline is undoubted and so he will wear our armband next season. Abdallah Mubiru on Mawejje

Former immediate captain Ssentume will be among the assistants for the armband with Samuel Kayongo and Denis Rukundo also among the club skippers.