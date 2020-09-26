2020-21 Tanzania Premier League Match Day Four:

Friday, 25th September 2020 Results:

Kagera Sugar 1-0 KMC

Mbeya City 0-1 Namungo

Saturday, 26th September 2020:

Polisi Tanzania 3-0 Dodoma Jiji

Tanzania Prisons 0-1 Azam

Simba 3-0 Gwambina

Azam once again hit the summit position on the Tanzania Premier League table standings with a hard fought 1-0 win on the road away to Tanzania Prisons at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Rukwa on Saturday.

Zimbabwean Prince Dube scored the priceless late-late goal that makes it four wins out of four matches.

Prince Dube shoots (Credit: Azam FC Media)

Uganda Cranes roving right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada played full time for Azam who now lead with 12 points from four matches.

Meanwhile, Simba outmuscled visiting newcomers Gwambina 3-0 under floodlights at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam.

Striker Meddie Kagere, a Ugandan born -nationalized Rwandese headed home the opener after 40 minutes.

Ivorian defender Pascal Wawa added the second via a well drilled free-kick before the icing on the cake by second half substitute Chris Mugalu.

Meddie Kagere (second right) celebrates the opener (Credit: Simba SC Media)

Elsewhere, Polisi Tanzania defeated another new side Dodoma Jiji 3-0 at the Ushirika Stadium in Moshi, Kilimanjaro during the early kick off at 2 PM.

Marcel Kaheza had a brace and Tariq Seif, a former Yanga SC forward added the other for Polisi Tanzania.

Earlier on Friday, KMC suffered the first loss of the season, falling 1-0 away to Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera.

Mbeya City lost 1-0 at home to visiting Namungo at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya town.

Next Matches:

On Sunday, 27th September 2020 Young Africans visit Morogoro town to Boban Zirintunsa’s Mtibwa Sugar at the Jamhuri Stadium.

Ruvu Shooting hosts wounded Biashara Mara United at the Mabatini in Pwani town during the early kick off at 2 PM.

Mwadui shall host new side Ihefu at the Mwadui Complex in Shinyanga at 4 PM.

Match day four will wind down on Monday, 28th September 2020 with Coastal Union’s home duel against JKT Tanzania at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.

Other Match day 4 Games:

Sunday, 27th September 2020:

Ruvu Shooting Vs Biashara Mara United – Mabatini, Pwani (2 PM)

Mtibwa Sugar Vs Young Africans – Jamhuri Stadium, Morogoro (4 PM)

Mwadui Vs Ihefu – Mwadui Complex, Shinyanga (4 PM)

Monday, 28th September 2020:

Coastal Union Vs JKT Tanzania – Mkwakwani Stadium, Tanga (4 PM)