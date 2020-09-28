14th Kampala International FICTS Fest:

28 th – 30 th September 2020

– 30 September 2020 At Tal Cottages Hotel, Kampala – Lubaga

The 14th edition of the Kampala International FICTS Fest 2020 has started on start on 28th September at Tal Cottages Hotel in Kampala, Lubaga.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson graced the opening ceremony as the chief guest.

Watson was flanked by the Chairman Organizing Committee Dr. Dean Kibirige (also the President of FICTS Africa and FICTS Uganda chapter) and the FUFA communications director Ahmed Hussein Marsha.

L-R: Ahmed Hussein, Edgar Watson and Dean Kibirige at Tal Cottages, Lubaga – Kampala on Monday, 28th September 2020

In his opening remarks, Watson hailed FICTS Uganda Chapter for organizing this three days’ event for now 14 years.

Watson in a special way saluted the founder of FICTS Uganda Chapter, the Late Andrew Patrick Luwandagga and Uganda as a country for being the only African country that has been conducting the festivals.

This is a landmark achievement. In the whole of Africa, Uganda is the only country that has been conducting this festival. I commend the work of the Late Andrew Patrick Luwandagga. He was a star and a legend in the media industry. I salute FICTS Uganda for carrying on the legacy. Continue to do your best, the public will get the best. Do not relax. The footage you capture during sports events is now essential in the technical analysis and evaluation Edgar Watson, CEO – Federation of Uganda Federation Associations (FUFA)

Edgar Watson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA)

There was a presentation from the World President FICTS International Professor Franco Ascani, read by Michael Ssenfuma Luwandagga.

Dr Kibirige saluted the day’s participants and vowed for a more interactive and engaging event.

For 14 years now, we have been able to organize the FICTS Uganda Festival. In a special way, I want to thank our founder, the Late Patrick Luwandagga for the foundation laid. I also thank the participants and key stake holders for working with us. Like last year, we have 7 competitive sections that include Olympic Spirit, Documentary, Sport and Disability, Sport and Society, movies and TV football and well as TV and weblog which was introduced last year. Dr. Dean Kibirige, President FICTS Africa & Uganda Chapter

President of FICTS Africa & Uganda Chapter Dr. Dean Kibirige (extreme right) with his speech

FUFA publicist Ahmed Hussein lauded the organizers for the work well done, recounting how working for passion handsomely rewarded him.

“The work you are doing is great. Please keep it up. I remember during my active years of journalism at UTV (now UBC TV), we worked for merely passion and other things followed. This is the same message that I send out to the young generation of journalists” Ahmed noted.

FUFA Communications Director Ahmed Hussein (Extreme Left) with his speech

Manager Tal Cottages Muhammed Juuko assured the participants of a tranquil stay for the second year running of the festival at the premises.

The opening day had the screening of several films in soccer, martial arts (mixed and judo), basketball, mountaineering and athletics (track and field).

Some of the soccer films screened included Being Keegan and WDR Sport Inside – Trapped in Qatar.

In Martial arts, Before Thunder (Mixed) and The World Reaches For Tokoyo (Judo) were showed.

Hoops Africa – Ubuntu Matters (Basketball), From Zero to Kilimanjaro (Mountaineering) and Run as One (Athletics – Track and Field) were also on the display.

Edgar Watson (Left) receives a souvenir from FICTS Africa and Uganda President

Best productions will be awarded and will automatically qualify for the Grand Final in Milan (The 38th Milano International FICTS Fest).

Seasoned sports online website Kawowo Sports has been nominated for the TV & Website Category.

The same website was the best in this category, also in 2019.

Also at the festival, there will be a photo – exhibition will be held by a senior sports photo journalist -John Batanudde under the theme “Off the Ground”.

The festival will climax on Wednesday, 30th September 2020.