The head coach of Lesotho national team Thabo Senong has named a 31 man provisional squad in preparation for the AFCON 2021 group L double header qualifiers against Benin in November 2020.

Eight of the players are from the Lesotho record league champions Bantu.

Goalkeeper Thabiso Lichaba, Bokang Sello, Motlomelo Mkwanazim, Lehlohonolo Fothonane, Thabo Lesaoana, Hlopho Kalake, Lits’epe Marabe and Mokone Marabe are the Bantu players on the team.

The South African duo of Tumelo Khutlang (Black Leopards) and Motabang Sera (Blomefotein Celtics) are the only foreign based players on the team.

A couple of players are unattached as Nkoto Masoabi, Thapelo Tale, Morapeli Lesoetsa and Jane Ts’otleho.

Others are from LMPS, Matlama, LCS, LMPS, Matlama, Linare, LFD, Manonyane and LDF.

The team is skippered by Basia Makepe of LMPS Football Club.

Sera Motebang celebrates a goal for Lesotho Likuena. The Blomefotein Celtics player is part of the team

Likuena (Crocodiles) of Lesotho will have to battle it out with Nigeria, Benin and Sierra Leone for a place at AFCON 2021.

Being one of the outsiders puts us in a good frame of mind, it means that we have to be alert and well prepared. We’re working hard to give the players the belief they need and to improve the chemistry between them as well as their fitness and the overall collective play. Thabo Senong, Lesotho National Team head coach (Quoted by Southern Times)

Lesotho kick started the campaign with a crucial point earned from the one all draw away to Sirrea Leone at the National Stadium in Freetown.

Kwame Quee gave the hosts the lead on 72 minutes and Jane Thabantso equalized at the death in the 90th minute during a game handled by FIFA Referee Jean Ouattara from Burkina Faso.

In their second match officiated by Botswana FIFA Referee Joshua Bondo, Lesotho lost 4-2 at home to three time AFCON champions Nigeria.

Nkoto Masoabi’s early goal on 11 minutes was neutralized by Alexander Chuka Iwobi 15 minutes later.

The Super Eagles then took the half time lead through Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze before a second half brace by Napoli forward Victor James Osimhen in the 75th and 85th minutes.

Collins Chidozie Awaziem’s own goal in the 90th minute at least guaranteed the score line second look.

Lesotho will travel to Benin on 9th November 2020 at the Stade Charles De Gaulle in Porto Novo.

A week later, the Crocodiles shall be home with the return leg at the Setsoto Stadium in Maseru on 17th November 2020.

Lesotho players as they arrived at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda (Credit: David Isabirye) Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Lesotho Provisional Team:

Goalkeepers: Thabiso Lichaba (Bantu), Sekhoane Moerane (LMPS), Monatehg Ramalefane (Matlama)

Defenders: Bokang Sello (Bantu), Kopano Tseka (LCS), Basia Makepe – Captain (LMPS), Motlomelo Mkwanazi (Bantu), Lisema Lebokollane (Matlama), Nkau Lerotholi (LMPS), Thabang Malane (LCS), Rethabile Rasethunts’a (Linare)

Midfielders: Lehlohonolo Fothonane (Bantu), Tshwarelo Bereng (Unattached), Thabo Mats’oele (Matlama), Jane Thabants’o (Matlama), Ts’epo Toloane (LFD), Tumelo Khutlang (Black Leopards – South Africa), Thabo Seakhoa (LCS), Tumelo Ngatane (Manonyane), Thabo Lesaoana (Bantu), Jane Ts’otleho (Unattached), Mabuti Potloane (Linare), Hlopho Kalake (Bantu), Lits’epe Marabe (Bantu)

Strikers: Mokone Marabe (Bantu), Motabang Sera (Blomefotein Celtics – South Africa), Nkoto Masoabi (Unattached), Thapelo Tale (Unattached), Thabang Rabi (LDF), Morapeli Lesoetsa (Unattached), Ts’epo Seturumane (LMPS)

Head Coach: Thabo Senong