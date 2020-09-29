Joshua Cheptegei’s coach – Addy Ruiter – feels the Ugandan long distance runner may be able to run a marathon under 2 hours in future.

In an extended interview with World Athletics, Ruiter said Joshua has a very good “running economy” a reason he believes the star is primed for more success even over 26.2 miles.

“The strength of Joshua is his running economy, he is so smooth,” coach Addy told World Athletics. “And that is especially true on the roads. I think in the future he could run a sub-two hour marathon.

“Remember, his desire is to be the best runner ever. Joshua will be the athlete to bring distance running to a new level. He will be the new standard.”

Only Kenya’s marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge has run a marathon under 2 hours. The Olympic champion posted 1:59:40 in Vienna though it was not run under open marathon conditions.

Eliud Kipchoge

Cheptegei will make his half marathon debut on October 17 in Poland just 10 days after attempting to break at Kenenisa Bekele’s 10,000m world record at the NN Valencia World Record Day.