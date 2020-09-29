Coach Addy Ruiter expected tough weather conditions in Monaco moments before Joshua Cheptegei went on to break Kenenisa Bekele’s 5000m world record.

Ruiter felt the “likely hot conditions” would impact Cheptegei’s attempt to break Bekele’s 12:37.35 but the tactician remained confident the Ugandan would shine.

Talking up the performance coach Addy revealed how the star’s performance drew happiness, miles away from the centre of action.

“I’d been following the race by livestream and after he set the record I was leaping around the house, I was very happy,” he told World Atheltics.

Joshua Cheptegei New WR – Monaco 2020

On October 7th, Cheptegei will attempt to break another 15-year-old Bekele world record of 26:17.53 in the 10,000m.

He will then set off for Poland to debut 10 days later in the at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020.