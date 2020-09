International Friendly Match: Tanzania Vs Burundi – Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es Salaam (10th October 2020)

Burundi national head coach Jimmy Ndayizeye has revealed the 36 man provisional team that will face Tanzania during the international window in October 2020.

Eleven of the 36 players ply their professional trade outside the borderlines of Burundi.

Team skipper Saido Berahino of Belgian top flight club Zulte Waregem leads the cast of players who play outside Burundi.

Others are the Tanzania based trio of Kinondoni Municipal Council goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana as well as the Namungo duo of Blaise Bigirimana and Steve Nzigamasabo.

The team also has Cedric Amissi (Al-Taawoun, Saudi Arabia), Mohamed Amissi (Eredivisie club Heracles Almelo, Belgium), Philip Nzeyimana Oslev (Akademisk Boldklub Gladsaxe, Denmark), Frederick Nsabiyumva (Chippa United, South Africa), Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana (Pohronie, Slovak), Yussuf Nyange Ndayishimiye (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey) and the Algerian based forward Abdoul Razzak Fiston of JS Kabylie.

The local legion of players has a collection of players from the reigning champions Messager Ngozi, FA Cup winners Musongati, Olympic Star, Rukinzo, Flambeau Du Centre), Dieu Merci Ndikumana, Kayanza United, Inter Star and Aigle Noir.

On the technical team, Ndayizeye is deputized by Joslin Bipfubusa with two goalkeeping trainers; Hassan Amidou and Vladmir Niyonkuru.

Tanzania hosts Burundi on 10th October 2020 at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam.

Foreign based players:

Saido Berahino (Zulte Waregem, Belgium), Cedric Amissi (Al-Taawoun, Saudi Arabia), Mohamed Amissi (Eredivisie club Heracles Almelo, Belgium), Philip Nzeyimana Oslev (Akademisk Boldklub Gladsaxe, Denmark), Frederick Nsabiyumva (Chippa United, South Africa), Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana (Pohronie, Slovak), Yussuf Nyange Ndayishimiye (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Abdoul Razzak Fiston (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Jonathan Nahimana (Goalkeeper – Kinondoni Municipal Council, Tanzania), Blaise Bigirimana (Namungo, Tanzania), Steve Nzigamasabo (Namungo, Tanzania)

Local crop:

Onesime Rukundo (Messager Ngozi), Patient Ndikuriyo (Kayanza United), Ismail Wilonja (Musongati), Eric Ndizeye (Musongati), Issa Hakizimana (Flambeau Du Centre), Dieu Merci Ndikumana (Aigle Noir), Emery Nimubona (Musongati), Blanchard Ngabonziza (Aigle Noir), Asman Ndikumana (Aigle Noir), Stive Nahimana (Vital’o), Danny Cedrick Urasenga (Messager Ngozi), Alberto Mugisha (Musongati), Ismail Nshimirimana (Rukinzo), Narcisse Massud (Aigle Noir), Pascal Ramazani (Olympic Star), Landry Ndikumana (Rukinzo), Amissi Bizimana (Rukinzo), Pepe Mangubu Munyampara (Vital’o), Yves Kireko (Musongati), Ismail Nizigiyimana (Messager Ngozi), Saido Ntibazonkiza, Saidi Irakoze (Kayanza United), Amissi Irakoze (Musongati), Emede Murutabose (Inter Star)

Technical Team:

Head Coach: Jimmy Ndayizeye

Assistant Coach: Joslin Bipfubusa

Goalkeeping Trainers: Hassan Amidou and Vladmir Niyonkuru