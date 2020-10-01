Uganda Cranes technical team has summoned thirteen local based players ahead of the Dubai camp Kawowo Sports can exclusively report.
They are expected to go for COVID19 tests on Thursday before a mini-camp in Kisasi before flying out of the country on Sunday for a nine day camp in Dubai for preparations of the double header against South Sudan in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.
Usual suspects Charles Lukwago, Halid Lwaliwa and Shafik Kagimu are all part of the squad.
Others are Vipers’ trio of Karim Watambala, Milton Karisa and new signing Ibrahim Oriti, URA’s Shafik Kagimu, Saidi Kyeyune and Paul Mbowa, KCCA’s Samuel Kato and Bright Anukani as well as SC Villa’s David Owori.
From this group, five will be dropped with only eight joining the foreign based contingent.
The Local Squad
Goalkeepers: Alionzi Nafian, Charles Lukwago and Joel Mutakubwa
Others: Paul Mbowa, Halid Lwaliwa, Kato Samuel, David Owori, Said Kyeyune, Shafik Kagimu, Milton Kariisa, Ibrahim Oriti, Ibrahim Watambala and Bright Anukani.