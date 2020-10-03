With both Spain and Mali summoning Adama Traore in their squads last week, the winger has a tough choice to choose between the two national teams.

Traore was born in Spain to Malian parents and has been a subject of debate on which team he will play for.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers winger was summoned on the Spain national team last year and in September but on both occasions, he didn’t earn a cap due to injury and testing positive for Covid-19 respectively.

“I really want to see him in a Spain shirt. Regarding the call-up he’s received from Mali, it’s up to him,” said Spain coach Luis Enrique.

“As far as I’m aware, he wants to play for us, but it’s his decision and we’ll always respect players’ decisions on these things.”

Traore has made no public statement on the double call-up but he is expected to make a decision in the next few days.

In case he chooses Mali, Traore will feature for Mali against Uganda Cranes in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Mali also called up Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure who has previously featured for the France youth teams.