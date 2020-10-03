Two Ugandan footballers Shafiq Avemah and Hamdan Nsubuga were signed by Somalia Premier League side Elman Sports Club.

The club confirmed the development via their official social media page as the two players each signed a year long employment contract.

Waxaan ku faraxsanahay inaan ku dhawaaqno laso wareegida labo ciyaaryahan oo kaso jeeda dalka Uganda Kuwaso kooxda uga… Posted by Elman Sports Club on Friday, 2 October 2020

Originally, Nsubuga was scheduled to travel with Ibrahim Kitenda, a former Water and Mbarara City forward but the latter opted out.

Elman is coached by a Ugandan tactician, Robert Mayanja and last season, they finished in third place with 34points during a very tight race.

They have championed the Somalia Premier League on 6 times after the founding year, 1992.

Other Ugandans in Somalia:

A number of Ugandans are currently working in Somalia with different clubs. Gaadiidka has Nicholas Kagaba and Steven Ategeka.

Horseed has striker Brian Mugisha, left footed forward Ivan Lubaale and Vincent Egesa play for Midmino.

Others are; Farouk Matovu, Umar Mukobe and Okello Donato

The different clubs are gearing up for the 2020-21 kick off slated for 28th November 2020.