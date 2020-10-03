Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA) held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) as mandated by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) statures.

This annual general meeting, the 7th since 2013 was held at Hotel La Grande in Bwaise, Kampala on Friday, 2nd October 2020.

UFRA chairperson Ronnie Kalema chaired this meeting, also graced by the FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson Suubi and other delegates.

L-R: Edgar Watson (FUFA CEO), Ronnie Kalema (Chairperson, UFRA) and Godfrey Hilary Kimbugwe (Secretary, UFRA) – [Credit: FUFA Media]

At the assembly, there were key deliberations from the delegates all intended to surge refereeing in Uganda to the next desired level.

We are pleased that the 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA) was held successfully and key issues deliberated upon. We recognized the former referees in appreciation for the work rendered Ronnie Kalema, Uganda Football Referees Association Chairman

The total annual budget of Shs. 60,500,000 for the next financial year that will cover several sectors as beginners’ courses, members’ subscriptions, COVID-19 relief fund (second instalment), salary of staff, among others.

The first batch for the COVID-19 relief fund of Shs.15,000,000 received from FUFA to UFRA was distributed to the 10 UFRA members.

These UFRA members are comprised of FIFA Referees, Retired Referees and the 8 regions; Eastern, North East, West Nile, Northern, Western, Kitara, Kampala and Buganda.

Each of the members received Shs 1,000,000, making a total of Shs 10,000,000 and the remaining Shs 5,000,000 proposed to the other UFRA activities as organization of the AGM.

FUFA CEO Edgar Watson joined UFRA Chairperson Ronnie Kalema to hand over Charles Masembe’s plaque to his son (Credit: FUFA Media)

Relatedly, five former referees Charles Masembe, Agena Adupa, Hassan Basiisa, Edirisa Kiwanuka and Ajab Waiswa were rewarded for the work well executed over the years.

I am humbled for the plaque presented to me in appreciation of my work as a football referee since 1983 until 1998 when I retired officially. I have continued to serve in different capacities as an assessor and referees’ instructor. Edirisa Kiwanuka, former FUFA Referee

Some of the UFRA Executive Committee members

Some of the Uganda Football Referees Association Members during their 7th AGM (Credit: FUFA Media)

UFRA Delegate Hakim Mulindwa deliberates during the AGM (Credit: FUFA Media)

On the same day, the Uganda Women Football Association (UWFA) also held their annual AGM at the Red Cross Headquarters in Lubaga, Kampala.

These AGM’s will lead to the main FUFA Ordinary Assembly, the 96th that will be hosted by Kampala Region Football Association at Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi on Saturday, 17th October 2020.