

Uganda Cranes trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates has been held a blow after the team was stopped from traveling.



A contingent of local based players alongside the technical team were supposed to travel today (Sunday) and had already arrived at Entebbe International Airport.



However, the team couldn’t proceed with their journey after officials at the Airport stopped them because of a failure to secure an entry document to Dubai in time.



” The travel plans for Uganda Cranes contingent to Dubai have been rescheduled to Monday 5th October 2020 due a delay in acquiring the travel entry clearance to UAE.” Confirmed FUFA Communications Director, Ahmed Hussein.



“However the entire team that passed the Covid-19 tests carried out on Thursday has now travelled back to the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisasi where they will spend the night and also observe the SOPs set for the camp by the health officials before flying out tomorrow.” He added.



Some of the players that had embarked on the journey included Allan Kateregga, Charles Lukwago, Samuel Kato, Karim Watambala, Joel Mutakubwa, Paul Mbowa and Halid Lwaliwa among others.



The team is supposed to have a nine day training camp in Dubai as preparation for the forthcoming double header against South Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Full Delegation:

Players

Goalkeepers:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume, Uganda), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda),

Defenders:

Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Alex Kakuba (Desportivo Cova De Piedade, Portugal), Elvis Bwomono (Southend, United, England), Nicholas Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Samuel Kato (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Patrick Mbowa (URA, Uganda)

Midfielders:

Shafiq Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Karim Watambala (Vipers, Uganda), Saidi Kyeyune (URA, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Erbil, Iraq), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda), Jayden Onen (Reading, England), David Owori (SC Villa, Uganda), Bright Anukani (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards:

Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Alexis Bbakka (Umea, Sweden), Edrisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)

Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Ronnie Kalema (FUFA Executive Committee member)

Johnathan McKinstry (Head coach), Abdallah Mubiru (Assistant Coach), Livingston Mbaabzi (Assistant Coach), Ibrahim Mugisha (Goalkeeping Coach), Alexander McCarthy (Fitness Trainer), Felix Ayobo (Sport Scientist), Emmanuel Nakabago (Doctor), Regan Innocent Baluku (Doctor), Samuel Mulondo (Kitman), Ayub Balyejusa (Kit man), Geoffrey Massa (Team manager), Paul Mukatabala (Team officer), Ronald Lusulire (Media Officer)