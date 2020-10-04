Ugandan Long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei has departed Uganda for Spain ahead of the Valencia World Record Day on October 7th.

Cheptegei will be attempting to break the 15-year old 10,000m world record set by Kenenisa Bekele on August 26, 2005 in Brussels, Belgium.

“On my way to Valencia!,” Cheptegei posted on Facebook.

The event at the Turia Stadium will also serve as an Autonomous Championship of 10,000 meters, with several series for Valencian athletes.

Cheptegei recorded his personal best on 6th October 2019 in Doha when he posted 26:48:36, and will have to run more than 30.83 seconds faster to break the 26:17.53 record.