Mobile money services between telecom companies MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda have been temporarily suspended.
According to telecom giants MTN Uganda, this was “due to unprecedented technical challenges.”
“Our technical teams are working together to resolve the challenges and restore the services as soon as possible,” read a statement released by both companies.
“We apologise to all customers for any inconvenience that this has caused and reiterate our commitment to delivering seamless mobile money services.”