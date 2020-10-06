Event: 2 nd Doves Independence Day Junior Chess Championship

The second edition of the Doves Independence Day Junior Chess championship will pawn off this Friday, 9th October 2020.

At least 200 participants in the different age categories U-10, U-12, U-16 and U-20 for boys and girls will take part.

This was confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dove Chess Academy, Christine Namaganda.

Namaganda, who is the tournament director confirmed that the swiss format of play will be used for 9 rounds.

“We shall use the Lichess.org platform with the games streamlined live. Each player will use a maximum of 10 minutes to complete a game with the Swiss system of play used for 9 rounds” Namaganda notes.

This championship will be played for the second time in a row to honour the 58th anniversary Independence for Uganda.

Rewards:

The best players per category will pocket Shs 35,000, 25,000 and 15,000 respectively.

There will also be electronic certificates of participation.

Players must have a lichness account at least three months before the deadline.

This tournament is sponsored Focus Youth Forum, Novato Chess Club owned by American Christopher Major and Doves Chess Academy (DCA).

The registration fee is Shs. 10,000/= per head.

Innocent Kimera is the tournament Arbiter.