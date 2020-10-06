The Lady Cricket Cranes have been ranked among the top 20 teams in the world in the latest ICC rankings.

However, the lack of activity for the Lady Cricket Cranes has meant that they drop down to 18th from their previous ranking of 14th.

Their ranking in the world also puts them 3rd in Africa behind South Africa and Zimbabwe but a place ahead of neighbours Tanzania.

The Lady Cricket Cranes also hold the record for the highest T20 international team total of 314/2 against Mali in 2018 at the Kwibuka Memorial Tournament in Kigali.

The highest-ranking of 14th was achieved in 2018 when the Lady Cricket Cranes took part in the World Cup Global Qualifiers in the Netherlands where they finished 6th out of 8 countries.

Ahead of a busy 2021, the Lady Cricket Cranes could be able to improve their ranking due to the fact they get to play more international games.

ICC Women’s T20I Rankings