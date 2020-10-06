Evelyn Anyipo Credit: John Batanudde

The Lady Cricket Cranes have been ranked among the top 20 teams in the world in the latest ICC rankings.

However, the lack of activity for the Lady Cricket Cranes has meant that they drop down to 18th from their previous ranking of 14th.

Their ranking in the world also puts them 3rd in Africa behind South Africa and Zimbabwe but a place ahead of neighbours Tanzania.

The Lady Cricket Cranes also hold the record for the highest T20 international team total of 314/2 against Mali in 2018 at the Kwibuka Memorial Tournament in Kigali.

The highest-ranking of 14th was achieved in 2018 when the Lady Cricket Cranes took part in the World Cup Global Qualifiers in the Netherlands where they finished 6th out of 8 countries.

Ahead of a busy 2021, the Lady Cricket Cranes could be able to improve their ranking due to the fact they get to play more international games.

ICC Women’s T20I Rankings
RankTeamMatchesPointsRating
1Australia298,438291
2England308,405280
3India328,640270
4New Zealand236,197269
5South Africa245,978249
6West Indies266,126236
7Pakistan245,516230
8Sri Lanka183,631202
9Bangladesh265,001192
10Ireland132,180168
11Thailand264,145159
12Zimbabwe111,711156
13Scotland101,491149
14Nepal111,457132
15Papua New Guinea111,423129
16Samoa6749125
17United Arab Emirates111,330121
18Uganda131,563120
19Tanzania111,191108
20Indonesia131,12987
21Netherlands1083283
22Kenya865482
23Namibia161,09969
24Hong Kong1387567
25Germany1172766
26China1169863
27Brazil1159954
28Vanuatu632454
29Japan526052
30France314348
31United States418647
32Belize626945
33Argentina939844
34Rwanda1042643
35Myanmar521242
36Kuwait833742
37Sierra Leone624541
38Malaysia1768740
39Jersey416040
40Botswana1143139
41Nigeria928432
42Oman923326
43Bhutan49123
44South Korea47318
45Malawi1015816
46Chile1012412
47Singapore66110
48Costa Rica76810
49Mozambique12817
50Mexico7435
51Austria891
52Norway300
53Lesotho300
54Fiji600
55Mali300
56Peru800

