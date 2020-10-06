Organisers of the NN Valencia World Record Day have released details of Cheptegei’s planned attempt to break Kenenisa Bekele’s 15-year old 10,000m world record of 26:17.53.

Cheptegei is poised to run alongside three pacesetters who have pre-set targets for particular distances over the 10,000m distance.

Dutchman Roy Hoornweg will be the first pacemaker, as he tries to make sure he covers the first 1500 metres in 3:55.

Roy will handover to Australia’s Ryan Gregson who will lead the pack through 3000 metres in 7:52.

Joshua Cheptegei celebrates

22-year old Kenyan Nicolas Kimeli whose career best for 5000m is 12:51.78 and 10,000m – 26:58.01 will be the last pacesetter targeting 13:05 at 5000 metres.

According to World Athletics, “weather forecasters predict pleasant conditions with temperatures of 25 C at the start of the event.”

The race will get underway at 10:30PM EAT on 7th October and will be streamed live on NN Running Team youtube channel.