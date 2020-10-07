Uganda’s opponents in the 2021 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, Cameroon have continued with preparations as the games edge closer.

Cameroon U17 coach Stephane Ngono Ndzana has on Wednesday dropped three players from the initial provisional squad that was summoned a fortnight ago.

The team initially had 28 players but this number has reduced to 25 with one defender and two strikers dropped.

Daniella Lontsi (Adef De Yaounde), Nana Oceane (Anafoot De Yaounde) and Doly Diane Wabeua (Éclair De SA’A) are the three players that have been dropped.

Uganda will host the first leg on 31st October 2020 at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo and a return leg two weeks later in Yaoundé.

The winner on aggregate will qualify for the 2021 U17 Women’s World Cup that will be held in India. The tournament was initially supposed to take place this year in November but was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Uganda U17 team under the guidance of coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi entered residential camp on Monday with 30 players summoned.

This is the first time that Uganda is participating in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Cameroon Squad in camp

Goalkeepers

Michaely Bihina (Éclair SA’A), Kana Eleonor Georgette (Lekie D’Obala), Noah Medoula Marie Eple (AS Fortuna)

Defenders

Layou Rose (Lekie D’Obala), Nkada Nkada Saturne Diane (Lekie D’Obala), Ngambe Laditafou Adjidja (AS Patriotes), Biandzi Suzi (Anafoot Douala), Maague Mariane Ines (Vision Sport De Bamenda), Roykatatou Montahpenboura (FC Ebolowa Filles), Yanga Linsy (Adef De Yaounde), Abumba Clarisse (AS Fortuna), Simni Manuel (Ajsac De Douala)

Midfielders

Nfonke Dibango Nahida Lorelle (Lekie D’Obala), Balbine Ngafo(Louves Minprof Yaounde), Ndome Mbella Elise(Louves Minproff De Yaounde), Keumedjio Melya (Lekie D’Obala), Ngock Monique (Éclair De SA’A)

Forwards

Nnanga Ebolo (Canon De Yaounde), Elive Larisa (Anafoot De Limbe), Tabe Brenda Ebika (AWA FC De Yaounde), Ngo Nka’a Michelle Rosine (Maranatha De Doula), Matapa Delsir (Canon De Yaounde), Camilla Yvette Daha (AS Diamare De Maroua)