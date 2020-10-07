Jane Asinde left the country for the United States of America as the best prospect in the National Basketball League.

And when the 6’3” forward joined Grayson College a NJCAA Division I school in June last year, there was no doubt she would straight away make her presence on the court felt.

Asinde played thirty games last season, starting in sixteen, and averaged 23.9 minutes per game. During the freshman season, she averaged 13.4 points per game and 8.8 rebounds.

For her performance during the season, the Gazelles forward was named the All-Region and All-Conference Freshman of the Year.

Summary of Asinde’s Performance in the 30 Games