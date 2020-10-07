South Sudan International Ivan Wani is confident that the friendly against Cameroon will be a good test ahead of their clash against Uganda.

The Bright Stars will face Uganda Cranes in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

Wani who plies his trade at Busoga United FC believes the friendly encounter against Cameroon on 10th October 2020 will be a good test for the forthcoming games.

“It is a good test for us ahead of the games against Uganda. Cameroon is one of the best teams on the continent and playing against them will definitely put us in better shape.” He said.

Ivan Wani training with South Sudan National team.

“The coaches have prepared us well and we hope that by the time we face Uganda we shall be in good shape.” Wani added.

Before travelling to Cameroon, the South Sudan National team had two practice matches against local clubs such Al Rabita FC and Amarat United FC.

Some of the players that were summoned include; Tito Okello, Yasir Khemis Duku, John Kaul, James Hasoon, Thok Koang (Sudan), Musa Asad, Sebit Ajack, Peter Godfrey and Henry Sabir among others.

South Sudan is bottom of same group of B with no points after the opening two games.

Uganda leads the group with 4 points same as Burkina Faso while Malawi sit third on three points.

Some of the Summoned South Sudan Players:

Defenders: Yasir Khemis Duku (Tanzania), John Kaul (Kenya), James Hasoon (Sudan)

Midfielders: Thok Koang (Sudan), Dominic Abui (Sudan), Musa Asad (Kenya), Ivan Wani (Uganda), Sebit Ajack (Sudan)

Forwards: Tito Okello (Uganda), Makueth Wol (Uganda), Peter Godfrey (Sudan), Henry Sabir (Sudan)