Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia has broken Tirunesh Dibaba’s 12-year old 5000m world record of 14:11.15 at the Turia Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

Gidey guided by wavelights at the NN Valencia world record day posted 14:06:65 having been assisted by pacesetters Esther Guerrero and Beatrice Chepkoech.

Gidey – who has the fastest 15K in history – raced 5,000m earlier this year at the Monaco Diamond League and finished in second place.

This term, the 22-year old – whose lifetime best was 14:23.14 set in Rabat two years ago – pushed till the end with smooth running as she managed record breaking pace till the final lap.

Gidey didn’t need to sprint at the end like former record holder Tirunesh to eclipse the mark but took words of encouragement from Ugandan Winnie Nanyondo at one moment.

The record is an addition to Gidey’s previous milestones of Silver at the 2019 World Championships 10,000m and five gold medals at the World Cross Country Championships in 2019, 2017 and 2015.