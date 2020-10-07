A host of Ugandan runners have wished Joshua Cheptegei good luck as he attempts to break the 10,000m world record today.

Messages from his fellow runners based in Kapchorwa continue to flow as the superstar takes on the record of 26:17.53 set by Kenenisa Bekele 15 years ago.

Cheptegei has already broken world records over the 5,000m [12:35.36], the 5km [12:51], and a world best in the rarely raced 15km [41.05] all in the last 22 months.

Joshua Cheptegei

As he sets his sights on this record that has been broken only twice in the last 20 years, here are some of the messages curated by Kapchorwa based coach and Cheptegei’s training partner William Cheptoek.

Coaches Benjamin Njia and William Cheptoek Credit: Baron Edgar/Kawowo Sports

Joshua, you are my favorite and I encourage you to take on my foot steps of “GO FOR IT IF YOU CAN. Olympic marathon champion Stephen Kiprotich

Stephen Kiprotich

You are strong bro; Let it happen. Fellow teammate, close friend and training partner Jacob Kiplimo

Joshua Cheptegei, Geoffrey Kamworor and Jacob Kiplimo Credit: World Athletics

You are all what we have for the record apparently. You are a world record breaker! Good luck my athlete. Ugandan mountain runner Isaac Kiprop.

Isaac Kiprop

God’s favor is upon you Joshua. Let the record books be rewritten. Stella Chesang, a gold medallist in the 10,000 metres at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Uganda’s Stella Chesang won the gold medal in the women’s 10,000m final in a time of 31:45.30 at Carrara Stadium

Go on my race mate. I paced for you in the Valencia 10k Valencia world record, so kindly defend us on the same way. Mande Kibet Abdallah, Cheptegei’s pacesetter at the 10,000m Gold medal show during 2019 World Championships

Abdallah Mande

With the training I witnessed and understanding the level of your capability, you are a 10,000m world record holder in advance. Njia Benjamin, Cheptegei’s personal friend and coach