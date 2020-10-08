International Friendly: Zambia 1-0 Malawi

Zambia Chipolopolo Stars overcame Malawi Flames 1-0 during an international friendly match played at the National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka on Wednesday, 7th October 2020.

NAPSA Stars midfielder Collins Sikombe netted the lone strike of the game played behind closed doors.

This was the first victory of coach Milutin “Micho” Sredejovic in his first game for the Chipolopolo Stars who used locally based players.

Sikombe beat goalkeeper Brighton Munthali on the quarter hour mark following an assist by Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba.

Upon resumption of the second half, the two sides made several substitutions.

Micho introduced Gozon Mutale, Godfrey Ngwenya and Amity Shamende for Zachariah Chilongoshi, Kelvin Kapumbu and Collins Sikombe respectively.

Jackson Kakunta replaced Sebastian Mwange as Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba, Emmanuel Chabula, and Benson Sakala replaced Bruce Musakanya, Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba, and Dominic Chanda respectively.

Malawi made a triple change as the second half kicked off. Dennis Chembezi was rest for Peter Cholopi, Chimango Kaira was replaced by Chimwemwe Idana and Gerald Phiri Jnr paved way for Chikoti Chirwa.

In the 65th minute, goalkeeper Brighton Munthali who was replaced by William Thole, Chester Yamikani came off and Schumacher Kuwali took over and Richard Mbulu was rested for Chawanangwa Kaonga.

The final three changes for the Flames witnessed Stanley Sanudi rested for Nixon Nyasulu with 10 minutes to play.

Then John Banda and Gabadihno Mhango came off for Micium Mhone and Hassan Kajoke respectively in the closing stages of the game.

The 2012 African champions will face Kenya on Friday, 9th October 2020 at Nyayo International Stadium before yet another international friendly match against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on Sunday.

Team Line Ups:

Zambia XI: Sebastian Mwange (Jackson Kakunta 67), Kondwani Chiboni, Zacharia Chilongoshi (Gozon Mutale ’55), Luka Banda, Benson Sakala (Captain – Dominic Chanda 67), Kelvin Kapumbu (Godfrey Ngwenya ’55), Leonard Mulenga, Chaniza Zulu (Benedict Chepeshi ’79’, Collins Sikombe (Amity Shamende ’55), Kelvin Kampamba (Bruce Musakanya ’67), Emmanuel Chabula (Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba ’67)

Subs Not Used: Lameck Siame, Thomas Zulu, Joseph Banda

Malawi XI: Brighton Munthali (William Thole ’66), Stanley Sanudi (Nixon Nyasulu ’80), Charles Petro, Dennis Chembezi (Peter Cholopi 46), Precious Simbani, John Banda (Micium Mhone 85), Chimango Kaira (Chimwemwe Idana 46′), Gerald Phiri Jnr (Chikoti Chirwa 46′), Chester Yamikani (Schumacher Kuwali 65′), Gabadinho Mhango (Hassan Kajoke 80), Richard Mbulu (Chawanangwa Kaonga 65′)

*Additional information by Zambian Football