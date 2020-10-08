Today marks exactly nine years since Uganda Cranes drew goalless with rivals Kenya Harambee Stars at Mandela National stadium, Namboole in the 2012 Afcon qualifiers.

The Cranes needed an outright victory to end a jinx that had seen the team miss Afcon finals since reaching the finals in 1978.

Uganda Cranes training at Namboole in the recent past Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

It remains one of the darkest days in Ugandan football as Angola qualified at the expense of The Cranes who had led the Group from match day one.

Let’s look at the team that played on the day and where they are now.

Goalkeeper

Denis Onyango in action for the Uganda Cranes at Namboole Stadium, Were aspires to be like Onyango

Denis Onyango: The goalkeeper didn’t have much to do as Kenya rarely threatened in attack on the day but had to move off the line to close in on Dennis Oliech who was through on goal.

He is still at Mamelodi Sundowns which he had just joined a few months before this game.

Defenders:

Simeon Masaba Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Simeon Masaba: The right back has since retired from the beautiful game and ventured into coaching. He has coached at URA and Onduparaka among others.

Nestroy Kizito in action for the Uganda Cranes. Credit: Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Nestroy Kizito: The silky left back announced his retirement from international football after this game. In an interview with Kawowo Sports early this year, Kizito described this day as the ‘worst in his entire football career’.

He is currently one of the coaches at SC Villa.

Andy Mwesigwa in Uganda Cranes colours Credit: Courtesy

Andy Mwesigwa: The future Cranes captain started at the heart of defence alongside skipper Sekagya on the day. Like all the defensive line on the day, Mwesigwa retired from the game but not immediately.

He carried on until the 2015 Afcon qualifiers. He is currently in the country; owns a soccer academy and a secondary school in Wakiso.

Ibrahim Ssekagya Credit: Red Bulls Media

Ibrahim Ssekagya: Like Kizito, Mwesigwa announced retirement from international football after this failed campaign. Arguably Uganda’s biggest export in football, he is part of coaching staff at New York Redbulls in USA.

Midfielders:

Uganda Cranes’ Tony Mawejje in action against Kenya. The two nations will renew rivalry in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers Credit: Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Tonny Mawejje: The midfielder was playing for IBV Vestmannaeyjar in Iceland then. He later moved to Golden Arrows in SA, Haugesund and later Albania where he featured for KF Tirana. The midfielder is currently back in the country and signed for Police FC.

Musa Mudde

Musa Mudde: Mudde was Bobby Williamson’s partner for Mawejje in the centre of the pack. The last time he played was in India where he featured for Mohammedan Sporting Club and could be he is still in India.

Vincent Kayizzi battles against Kenya in 2011 Credit: Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATNUDDE

Vincent Kayizzi: The winger started on the right flank on the day before he made way for Moses Oloya in the second half. He retired from international football but plays for Kyetume FC in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Mike Sserumaga in company with Moses Oloya and Tonny Mawejje who were all part of the team Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Mike Sserumaga: One of the most technically gifted players on the team on the day. Sserumaga was featuring for St. George in Ethiopia then. He has since unofficially retired from the game after featuring for Proline, SC Victoria University, Lweza and SC Villa.

Forwards:

Brian Umony in battles it out against Kenya’s Harambe Stars Credit: Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Brian Umony: “Everybody sat there. Every player was quiet and very disappointed. No talking but in between moments, coaches Bobby and Jackson Mayanja could tell us to take it easy, it wasn’t our day but the room was silent.” That’s how Umony who started the game in the place of suspended David Obua described the mood in the dressing room after the game. The once promising forward got an injury that hindered his career development. He returned to the beautiful game last year and featured for Proline FC in the recent UPL campaign.

Geoffrey Massa vs Kenya Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Geoffrey Massa: The Cranes lead striker for several campaigns until he retired after the 2017 Afcon finals. He is currently one of the Uganda Cranes Team Managers.

Substitutes: