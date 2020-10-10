The delayed kick off for the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament has been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the ease of national wide lockdown and sports in particular by His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the preparations to have this annual football fiesta that brings together the 18 Masaza teams (counties) within Buganda Kingdom are in high gear.

Kick off had been ear marked for June 2020 and could happen earliest November 2020 if the planning of the tournament’s local organizing committee, ministry of health, the Buganda Kingdom and the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) is anything to go by.

If the championship eventually gets underway, this year will have many twists and turns, for obvious reasons.

First things first, the tourney will be devoid of the normal euphoric atmosphere where fans blowing trumpets, horns, vuvuzelas and the traditional drums will not be allowed access.

The playing format, venues, team camps and regular observance of the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) as testing of COVID-19, temperature checks, frequent handwashing, sanitizing and wearing of masks will be emphasized at all times.

Chairperson of the organizing committee Sulaiman Ssejjengo boldly attested to all the aforementioned, as he was hosted on Bukedde Radio sports show, on Saturday, 10th October 2020.

Sulaiman Sejjengo, chairman of the Masaza Cup local organizing committee (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ssejjengo confesses that the pandemic affected the tournament preparations right from the financial part, teams’ planning and the schedule, but he insists that different stakeholders have been and are still being consulted on the way forward.

COVID-19 severely affected the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament in the different parameters. We have been forced to reason for a change from the normal format of the tournament. Now, we may have one legged matches in group stages with two rounds at the knock-out level and a grand finale. We are waiting for clearance from FUFA and Ministry of Health. Sulaiman Ssejjengo, Chairman Masaza Cup Organizing Committee

Ssejjengo attested that the matches will be live on Television and radio as a must because the fans will not be allowed in the stadia.

Also, different play grounds with the Buganda Kingdom have been suggested to the host the games.

Some of the grounds suggested include; Mehta Stadium -Lugazi, Mityana Ssaza ground, Kasaana, Masaka Recreational Stadium and Champions Stadium – Mwererwe among others.

Action between Ssingo and Ssese during the 2019 official opening match at the Mityana Ssaza ground (Credit: David Isabirye)

By and large, Gomba remains the team with most championships – four won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.

Joseph Benson Ochaya (Mawokota), Yassar Mugerwa (Gomba), Joseph Owino (Mawogola), Mikidadi Ssenyonga (Busiro and Buddu), Alex Kakuba (Mawogola), Farouk Miya (Mawokota), Joseph Jjanjali (Buddu), Edrisa Lubega (Ssingo) and many other promising players have played in the tournament.

Players who have played for the national teams, Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League clubs are not allowed to feature in this tournament bankrolled by Airtel Uganda.

Bulemeezi is the defending champion, a feat achieved after edging Busiro during the 2019 final played at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Namboole is since a COVID-1D isolation and treatment center and therefore out of bounds to sports for the time being.

The Kingdom of Buganda is expected to come up with the official communication in the coming weeks concerning the tournament nitty gritty.

Masaza Cup Past Winners: