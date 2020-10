Brazilian Robertinho Oliveira Gonçalves do Carmo has been appointed as head coach for Kenya Premier League record champions Gor Mahia Sports Club.

The development was confirmed by the Nairobi based club popularly known as K’Ogalo.

The club executive on Saturday, 10th October 2020 confirmed Robertinho Oliveira Gonçalves do Carmo as the new head coach, taking over from Steven Polack who resigned earlier. Gor Mahia Statement

Robertinho replaces English-cum-Finnish tactician Steven George Polack and takes up the mantle 18 time Kenya Premier League champions for a record 18 times.

He comes with the worthy experience having coached for over 25 years in his native country, Brazil, Kuwait, Qatar, Tunisia, Angola and lately Rwanda with the goal to make an impact on the continent.

Gor Mahia has won everything in local competition. It is right about time to make a mark in continental competitions. Robertinho Oliveira Gonçalves do Carmo, Head coach Gor Mahia Sports Club

Robertinho Oliveira Gonçalves do Carmo

He kick-started his managerial career at Grössembacher, Rio Branco, Brasil de Pelotas, São Bento, Fluminense, Clube de Regatas Brasil, Centro Sportivo Alagoano, America, Rio Branco (all in Brazil), Stade Tunisien (Tunisia), Kazma (Kuwait), Al-Shamal (Qatar), Hammam-Sousse (Tunisia), Legião (Brazil), Stade Gabèsien (Tunisia), Grombalia Sports (Tunisia), Atlético Sport Aviação (Angola) and Rayon Sports (Rwanda).

His playing career witnessed him play at Brazilian giants Fluminense, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Flamengo, Internacional, Sport, Atlético Mineiro and Grössembacher.

He also played at Portuguese club Nacional between 1989 to 1993.

Next season, they will represent Kenya at the CAF Champions League.

Patrick Odhiambo is assistant coach at the club which is home to two Ugandan born players; left back Shafiq Batambuze and striker Tito Okello.

Gor Mahia was founded 17th February 1968.

Detailed Profile:

Full name: Robertinho Oliveira Gonçalves do Carmo

Date of Birth: 22nd June 1960

Place of Birth: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Playing Career:

1978–1982: Fluminense (Brazil)

1983: Flamengo (Brazil)

1984: Palmeiras (Brazil)

1985–1986: Flamengo (Brazil)

1987: Internacional (Brazil)

1988: Sport (Brazil)

1989: Atlético Mineiro (Brazil)

1989–1993: Nacional (Portugal)

1994–1995: Grössembacher (Brazil)

National team: Brazil (1980)

Clubs managed:

1995: Grössembacher (Brazil)

1995–1997: Rio Branco (Brazil)

1998–1999: Brasil de Pelotas (Brazil)

1999–2000: São Bento (Brazil)

2000–2002: Fluminense (Brazil)

2003: Clube de Regatas Brasil (Brazil)

2003–2004: Centro Sportivo Alagoano (Brazil)

2004: America (Brazil)

2004–2005: Rio Branco (Brazil)

2005–2008: Stade Tunisien (Tunisia)

2008–2009: Kazma (Kuwait)

2009: Al-Shamal (Qatar)

2009–2010: Hammam-Sousse (Tunisia)

2010–2011: Legião (Brazil)

2012–2013: Stade Gabèsien (Tunisia)

2013–2014: Grombalia Sports (Tunisia)

2014–2016: Atlético Sport Aviação (Angola)

2018–2019: Rayon Sports (Rwanda)

10th October 2020: Appointed Gor Mahia Head Coach (Kenya)