Friendly Match: Young Africans 1-0 Mwadui

Young Africans beat Mwadui 1-0 during a friendly match played on Friday, 9th October 2020 at the Azam Complex Chamazi.

Ghanaian Michael Sarpong scored the lone strike with 10 minutes to full time.

Sarpong perfectly controlled a long diagonal pass from Angolan Carlos Sténio Fernandes Guimarães Do Carmo, before slamming the ball past the Mwadui goalkeeper.

Dakika 81' @finally_sarpong19 alifunga goli pekee kwenye mchezo wetu wa leo dhidi ya Mwadui Fc#DaimaMbeleNyumaMwiko#TimuYaWananchi pic.twitter.com/3IXGW98N1H — Young Africans SC (@yangasc1935) October 9, 2020

The Timu ya Wananchi used the international break to prepare for the upcoming engagements in the Tanzania Premier League.

Young Africans, still unbeaten in the league will take on Polisi Tanzania on Thursday, 22nd October 2020 at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium.

Mwadui faces table leaders Azam on Thursday, 15th October 2020 at the Azam Complex.

Action between Young Africans and Mwadui (Credit: Young Africans Media)

Meanwhile, the first division league in Tanzania officially kicked off on 9th October 2020 with two matches.

Star studded Ndanda was held by African Lyon in a one all stalemate at the Uhuru stadium.

Fountain Gate humiliated Alliance 3-0 in a one sided duel.

The first division returns on Saturday, 10 October 2020 with seven matches.

In group A, African Sports take on Majimaji at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.

Njombe Mji locks horns with Mbeya Kwanza at Samora Stadium in Iringa, Gipco will face Boma at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya and Mawenzi Market will entertain Lipuli at the Highland Park stadium in Morogoro.

In group B, Kitayosce faces Transit Camp at the Ali Hassan Mwinyi arena in Tabora, Geita Gold hosts Singida United at Nyankumbu Stadium in Geita and in Mwanza, Pamba will battle Arusha at the Nyamagana stadium.

Upcoming Tanzania Premier League Matches:

Round 6 Games:

Wednesday, October 14, 2020:

Biashara United Vs Ihefu – Kiataba Stadium (4 PM)

JKT Tanzania Vs Ruvu Shooting – Jamhuri Stadium (7 PM)

KMC Vs Coastal Union – Uhuru Stadium (4 PM)

Namungo Vs Kagera Sugar – Majaliwa Stadium (4 PM)

Thursday, October 15, 2020:

Azam vs Mwadui – Azam Complex (7 PM)

Gwambina Vs Mtibwa Sugar – Gwambina Stadium (4 PM)

Friday, October 16, 2020:

Dodoma Jiji Vs Mbeya City – Jamhuri Stadium (4 PM)

Thursday, October 22, 2020:

Young Africans Vs Polisi Tanzania – Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam (7 PM)

Tanzania Prisons Vs Simba – Nelson Mandela Stadium (4 PM)

2020-21 First Division League:

Results:

African Lyon 1-1 Ndanda

Fountain Gate 3-0 Alliance

Saturday, 10 October 2020:

Group A:

African Sports Vs Majimaji – Mkwakwani Stadium, Tanga (4 PM)

Njombe Mji Vs Mbeya Kwanza – Samora Stadium, Iringa (4 PM)

Gipco Vs Boma – Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya (4 PM)

Mawenzi Market Vs Lipuli – Highland Park, Morogoro (4 PM)

Group B:

Kitayosce Vs Transit Camp – Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Tabora (4 PM)

Geita Gold Vs Singida United – Nyankumbu, Geita (4 PM)

Pamba Vs Arusha – Nyamagana, Mwanza (4 PM)