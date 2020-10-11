Moses Oloya is highly tipped to take over as goalkeeping coach at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

The development comes after Daniel Kiwanuka who has been the goalkeeping coach at the club tendered in his resignation.

Although Oloya remains cocky about the transfer that sees him shift from Tooro United, sources close to the club indicate that he had already accepted the offers.

“I am not aware of the what you are talking about (becoming KCCA goalkeeping coach). May be KCCA FC will pronounce themselves” Oloya distanced self when approached.

Moses Oloya in training with Ismail Watenga while still at Vipers

Before the shift, Oloya has been attached to FUFA Big league entity Tooro United Football Club.

He had assumed the job alongside head coach Edward Golola on 12th August 2020; and it remains to be seen who will replace him at Tooro United.

Oloya is only making a return to KCCA, where he had earlier served.

He therefore comes with the worthy experience having also served at Water, Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU), Onduparaka, Vipers, Maroons, Acholi Province among others.

KCCA is expected to come up with an official pronouncement to that effect.

Meanwhile, Kiwanuka is set to take over at Express FC as goalkeeping coach, a position that has been occupied by Samuel Kawalya.