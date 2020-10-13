Mobile Money transactions between telecom companies MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda have been restored following a recent security breach.

The services had been temporarily suspended after the incident affected Pegasus Technologies Ltd, an aggregator.

According to a joint statement released the services have resumed effective today.

“MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda wish to inform the public and their customers that mobile money services between the two networks have resumed.

“Customers can now send and receive money across both networks.

“We apologise to all customers for any inconvenience this may have caused and reiterate our commitment to delivering secure and seamless mobile money services.”