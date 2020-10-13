The road to full professionalism in football parameters is well demarcated with clear guidelines that once followed to the dot reap instant dividends.
Education, constant practice and strict discipline eventually guides many sportsmen and teams to glory.
It is upon that back ground that Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has fronted the pro agenda programme for many clubs in the county especially those in the StarTimes Uganda Premier and FUFA Big league.
This programme is meant to act as a directional tool for the team and players to behave in a professional way to achieve the very best in the shortest time spell.
Fast rising football academy, Rays of Grace, stationed in Njeru – Buikwe continues to set the trend for many despite being in its infantry stage.
Recently, the staff members undertook a day long Academy Pro Agenda training held at Rays of Grace Junior School.
The training was conducted by FUFA Technical Development Director (Ali Mwebe), FUFA Youth Development Manager (Bashir Mutyaba), FUFA Sports Science Expert (Ismail Assimwe) and Uganda Youth Football Association Secretary General (Shafiq Kigongo).
For the academy that triumphed in the Airtel Rising Stars (U-17) programme since 2017 and are the current U-15 national schools championship (Odilo), surely the pro agenda was a well deserved and planned drive.
Mwebe lauded the management of the academy for fronting this programme, hailing the move for development of the sports facility at the school as director Kiwanuka appreciated the facilitators for the knowledge passed on.
Quotes:
We have had a very good workshop to support our Academy by giving capacity building to all Academy employees and this has been a very amazing experience for each one of us to understand the game of Football at the end of the day and also know the goals and responsibilities a head of us to make this dream come to a professional level. It is very challenging because the journey is going to be long but at least it is good to something that you understand doing than falling into something that you actually don’t know how to do. I know something that is a head of us to restructure, doing professional development for the young players in our Academy and with the Grace of God we will get there.Roberts Kiwanuka, Director Rays of Grace Academy
As Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) we are so delighted that we have held a successful Academy Pro Agenda at Rays of Grace Academy. We have been preaching the gospel of having Academies get through from amateur to professional. We are (UYFA) so optimistic that if Academies throughout Uganda can start or initiate such a program we shall be grateful and we ready to implement it. We have always been teaching about the trinity in Football that is the Sport, Governance and Business. This stinks into minds that we are not only playing the game on pitch but also off pitch because the game need to seek sponsors, get money for the game and proper governance to streamline the programs.Shafiq Kigongo, UYFA General Secretary
FUFA has a vision of being the number on Footballing nation in Africa on and off pitch and in that line FUFA have a strategic plan which have different focus areas and one of them is Football development in Youth by reorganizing the Academies to ensure proper handling of players. In order to handle Player development, we have come up with outreach programs to try to reach out the academies and equip them with the knowledge needed to run the Academies.Bashir Mutyaba, FUFA Youth Development Manager
As FUFA it’s a big applause to Rays of Grace Academy Staff Members who have endeavored to organize and also be part of this workshop. The workshop was about how to implement of the new FUFA Academy Regulations all that are now in place. But as FUFA we have also inspected the facilities that this Academy has put in place, it is a wonderful investment here that they have the pitches, equipment for the players and everything they need to train player. So in this workshop we were giving the exactly what is supposed to be done in the proper way to develop a play on and off the pitchAli Mwebe, FUFA Technical Development Director
Attendance List
Director: Roberts Kiwanuka
Technical Director: Peter Sserumaga
Team Manager: Charles Kananga
Operations Manager: Matthew Bazzanye
Head of Coaching: Hamuza Lutalo
Coach: Erimah Kato
General Secretary: Moses Nsubuga
Marketing Manager: Vincent Mawejje
Finance Officer: Vincent Kivumbi
Communications Director: Swaibu Mbuga
Head of Medical: Mable Kabatalindwa
Head of Scouting: Michael Kabali
Head of character development: Joseph Balikuddembe