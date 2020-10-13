The road to full professionalism in football parameters is well demarcated with clear guidelines that once followed to the dot reap instant dividends.

Education, constant practice and strict discipline eventually guides many sportsmen and teams to glory.

It is upon that back ground that Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has fronted the pro agenda programme for many clubs in the county especially those in the StarTimes Uganda Premier and FUFA Big league.

This programme is meant to act as a directional tool for the team and players to behave in a professional way to achieve the very best in the shortest time spell.

Rays of Grace Academy staff and officials who officiated the pro agenda workshop (Credit: Rays of Grace Media)

Fast rising football academy, Rays of Grace, stationed in Njeru – Buikwe continues to set the trend for many despite being in its infantry stage.

Recently, the staff members undertook a day long Academy Pro Agenda training held at Rays of Grace Junior School.

The training was conducted by FUFA Technical Development Director (Ali Mwebe), FUFA Youth Development Manager (Bashir Mutyaba), FUFA Sports Science Expert (Ismail Assimwe) and Uganda Youth Football Association Secretary General (Shafiq Kigongo).

For the academy that triumphed in the Airtel Rising Stars (U-17) programme since 2017 and are the current U-15 national schools championship (Odilo), surely the pro agenda was a well deserved and planned drive.

Mwebe lauded the management of the academy for fronting this programme, hailing the move for development of the sports facility at the school as director Kiwanuka appreciated the facilitators for the knowledge passed on.

Hamza Lutalo, head of coaching at Rays of Grace Academy (Credit: Rays of Grace Media)

Quotes:

We have had a very good workshop to support our Academy by giving capacity building to all Academy employees and this has been a very amazing experience for each one of us to understand the game of Football at the end of the day and also know the goals and responsibilities a head of us to make this dream come to a professional level. It is very challenging because the journey is going to be long but at least it is good to something that you understand doing than falling into something that you actually don’t know how to do. I know something that is a head of us to restructure, doing professional development for the young players in our Academy and with the Grace of God we will get there. Roberts Kiwanuka, Director Rays of Grace Academy

Roberts Kiwanuka, Director of Rays of Grace Academy (Credit: Rays of Grace Media)

As Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) we are so delighted that we have held a successful Academy Pro Agenda at Rays of Grace Academy. We have been preaching the gospel of having Academies get through from amateur to professional. We are (UYFA) so optimistic that if Academies throughout Uganda can start or initiate such a program we shall be grateful and we ready to implement it. We have always been teaching about the trinity in Football that is the Sport, Governance and Business. This stinks into minds that we are not only playing the game on pitch but also off pitch because the game need to seek sponsors, get money for the game and proper governance to streamline the programs. Shafiq Kigongo, UYFA General Secretary

Uganda Youth Football Association Secretary General Shafiq Kigongo during the presentation (Credit: Rays of Grace Media)

FUFA has a vision of being the number on Footballing nation in Africa on and off pitch and in that line FUFA have a strategic plan which have different focus areas and one of them is Football development in Youth by reorganizing the Academies to ensure proper handling of players. In order to handle Player development, we have come up with outreach programs to try to reach out the academies and equip them with the knowledge needed to run the Academies. Bashir Mutyaba, FUFA Youth Development Manager

Bashir Mutyaba, FUFA Youth Development Manager (Credit: Rays of Grace Media)

Ali Mwebe, FUFA Technical Development Director (Credit: Rays of Grace Media)

As FUFA it’s a big applause to Rays of Grace Academy Staff Members who have endeavored to organize and also be part of this workshop. The workshop was about how to implement of the new FUFA Academy Regulations all that are now in place. But as FUFA we have also inspected the facilities that this Academy has put in place, it is a wonderful investment here that they have the pitches, equipment for the players and everything they need to train player. So in this workshop we were giving the exactly what is supposed to be done in the proper way to develop a play on and off the pitch Ali Mwebe, FUFA Technical Development Director

Some of the staff attending the pro agenda programme at Rays of Grace Academy (Credit: Rays of Grace Media)

Attendance List

Director: Roberts Kiwanuka

Technical Director: Peter Sserumaga

Team Manager: Charles Kananga

Operations Manager: Matthew Bazzanye

Head of Coaching: Hamuza Lutalo

Coach: Erimah Kato

General Secretary: Moses Nsubuga

Marketing Manager: Vincent Mawejje

Finance Officer: Vincent Kivumbi

Communications Director: Swaibu Mbuga

Head of Medical: Mable Kabatalindwa

Head of Scouting: Michael Kabali

Head of character development: Joseph Balikuddembe