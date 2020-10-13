The main sponsors of the treasured Uganda Cup competition, Stanbic Bank have announced that the clubs which were remaining in the oldest knock out tournament in the country will all get a share of the prize money for the aborted 46th edition.

At least Shs 60,000,000 will be shared by the clubs that had progressed to the round of 16 and quarter final stages.

The development was announced by the head of marketing at the bank, Daniel Ogong during a special press conference at FUFA House on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Ogong was flanked by the FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson, Decolas Kiiza (FUFA Deputy CEO – Football), Hamid Juma (FUFA Competitions Committee chairperson) and Ahmed Hussein, the FUFA Communications Director.

For starters, the 46th edition was cancelled after the FUFA Executive Committee thought otherwise because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Ogong said it was unfortunate that the season had to be cancelled as it promised to be the most exciting one yet.

“As an organization, we do believe that football and sports in general is part of the society. We therefore believe in financing businesses and impressions, education and sport. Sport in general has potential to employ millions. The Stanbic Uganda Cup is the oldest football competition in the country as it has had its us and downs. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic for this edition, the money will be issued to the clubs at the earliest time possible.” Ogong noted.

Six clubs that had already reached the quarter finals will each get Shs. 6,000,000.

These are; Proline, KCCA, Kyetume, Light SS, Kitara and Kataka

Meanwhile, the other six clubs that had been eliminated at the round of 16 will each pocket Shs. 3,000,000.

These are; Kiboga Young, Dove, Maroons, UPDF, Tooro United and Mukono based Free Stars.

The four clubs that were yet to play their round of 16 matches will share the prize money for their ties; implying that each will bag Shs 1,500,000.

These four clubs are Uganda Revenue Authority, Wakiso Giants, Sports Club Villa and Mbarara City.

Edgar Watson, FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) expressed delight for the sponsors to pay the clubs at this time of the pandemic.

“I wish to extend my appreciation for this gesture from our sponsors Stanbic Uganda. At this time when all clubs are struggling for incomes, we really appreciate for this gesture. We intend to upgrade the Uganda Cup competition with other partners and broadcast live.” Watson noted.

Decolas Kiiza, Deputy CEO – Football further confirmed that it was the FUFA Executive Committee decision to cancel the tournament and declare no winner but KCCA were given the rights to represent the country at the CAF Confederations Cup.

“The prevailing conditions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic fought the Stanbic Uganda Cup to the cancelled. The decision of KCCA Football Club to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup was purely based on the powers granted by the FUFA Executive” Kiiza stated.

Last week, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) in a circular No.1119, confirmed the cancellation of this knock out tournament, the oldest in Uganda played since 1971.

“There will be no further action of the Stanbic Uganda Cup 46th Edition. FUFA and the sponsor will soon announce the sponsorship details.” the circular read.

The same circular confirmed the kick off of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League for November 2020, the extension of the club licensing exercise to 15th October 2020 and the confirmation of FUFA Technical Center as the venue for the promotional play-offs.

