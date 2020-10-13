After missing out on qualifying for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, Uganda had an opportunity to qualify for the 2013 edition on October 12, 2013, seven years ago.

It was the shortest possible qualification campaign as all the team needed was to overcome two opponents.

The Cranes brushed off Congo Brazzaville in the first round despite losing 3-1 in the first leg in Brazzaville and faced then holders Zambia in the final round.

Batte tosses a coin prior to kick off between Uganda Cranes and Zambia Chipolopolo Stars at Namboole stadium in Kampala Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

They lost to the Chipolopolo 1-0 in the first leg in Ndola and the Cranes won by the same margin in the reverse at Namboole and on to the penalties.

Christopher Katongo missed for the Zambians but they still eliminated Uganda after misses from skipper Andrew Mwesigwa and substitute Patrick Ochan.

Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga takes a look at the team that played on the day and what they are up to at the moment.

Denis Onyango

Denis Onyango: He had a very good day between the posts denying Emmanuel Mayuka twice in the second half and saving Katongo’s penalty in the shootout. He is currently the Uganda Cranes captain and still plays at South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns.

Simeon Masaba Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Simeon Masaba: The defender started at right back and this proved to be his last assignment on the team. He is currently a coach with his most recent stint at Onduparaka FC.

Godfrey ‘Jajja Walu’ Walusimbi in action against Cape Verde

Godfrey Walusimbi: Wazza as fondly known had permanently taken over from retired Nestroy Kizito. He announced his retirement from international football. He is a free agent and linked with a move to Police FC.

Uganda Cranes’ Henry Kalungi Credit: Photo Credits | Henry Kalungi

Henry Kalungi: The US based defender partnered skipper Mwesigwa at the heart of defence and didn’t disappoint on the afternoon. He has since featured for Richmond Kickers, Carolina RailHawks and Charlotte Independence. He lives in US and mainly involved running the Henry Kalungi Foundation.

Andy Mwesigwa in Uganda Cranes colours Credit: Courtesy

Andrew Mwesigwa: He had taken over the armband from retired Ibra Sekagya. He was superb in defence through the ninety minutes on the afternoon but is most remembered for missing a penalty in the shootout.

Hassan Wasswa Mawanda

Hassan Wasswa Mawanda: The defender cum midfielder was the main anchor-man in a three man midfield. He was substituted for Ochan later in the game. He is currently a free agent after cutting ties with his club, Jeddah of Saudi Arabia.

Tonny Mawejje Credit: John Batanudde

Tonny Mawejje: The midfielder has recently opted to return home and joined his former club, Police FC as he plans retirement from the beautiful game.

Baba Kizito Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Geoffrey Kizito: This was only his second cap on the senior team after impressing in the reverse fixture in Ndola. Baba as fondly known plays in Vietnam Than Quang Ninh.

Moses Oloya and Nicholas Wadada in action against Congo Brazzaville Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Moses Oloya: Like Baba, Oloya has been side-lined on the national team for several years. He is also based in Vietnam where he features for Ha Noi FC.

Brian Umony on national duty Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Brian Umony: The young Umony once again partnered Massa in attack just like it happened against Kenya a year before. His career has since been affected by a career threatening injury but returned in 2019 and featured for Express FC and was part of Proline last season. He is currently a free agent.

Geoffrey Massa vs Liberia Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Geoffrey Massa: The former Uganda Cranes captain scored the only goal of the game in normal time. He retired from the game after featuring at the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon and is one of the National team managers at the moment.

Substitutes

Emmanuel Okwi in action for the Uganda Cranes

Emmanuel Okwi: The forward currently features for Alexandria Ittihad in Egypt. He is one of the few players to score a goal for Uganda at the finals after netting two in the 2019 Afcon edition.

Diego Hamis Kiiza in action for Uganda Cranes against Seychelles at Lugogo

Hamis Kiiza: He is a free agent at the moment after featuring for Proline FC last season. In this particular game, his headed effort was cleared off the line by Kennedy Mweene.

Patrick Ochan Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Patrick Ochan: The midfielder was part of the Kyetume FC squad last season but he rarely appeared. He is most remembered for missing a penalty in the shootout before Stopilla Sunzu won it for the Chipolopolo.