Prior to joining Rwandan side INATEK (now UNIK) from KAVC in 2016 for a semi-pro stint, Daudi Okello was probably the best attacker in the country.

The Ugandan international has since gone pro, featuring for Marek Union Ivkoni in Bulgaria and Turkish sides Spor Toto Spor Kulübü, Tokat Belediye Plevnespor, and Galatasaray before moving to Asia last year to join South Korea giants Cheonan Hyundai Capital Skywalkers during the 2019-20 season.

The campaign was however abandoned due to the global pandemic before the playoffs and the target for the Skywalkers this term, according to the hard hitter, is the title.

“The goal for this season is to achieve the title we didn’t do last time because of coronavirus,” Okello said during the foreign players’ press conference on Wednesday.

“I would also like my presence to be felt since I’m being here for the second time. I want the team to feel my presence,” he added.

Asked about his experience in Korea, he said: “The experience I have had in Korea currently is consistency because every game you play like a final, all games are important.”

Okello and the Skywalkers will get the V-League 2020-21 season underway on Tuesday, October 20 at home to Woori Card Wibee.