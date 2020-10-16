Wasps’ winger Zach Kibirige was named in the 2020 Dream Team during this year’s Premiership Rugby Awards.

The announcement of the dream team was made on the third day of the awards held as the season comes to a conclusion. The dream team was chosen by BT Sports pundits Ugo Monye and Lawrence Dallaglio.

Kibirige makes the dream team alongside two of his teammates; flyhalf Jacob Umaga and flanker Jack Willis.

Premiership Rugby Dream Team 2020 | Credit: Premrugby/TW Credit: Premiership Rugby Twitter

Kibirige was on top form this year for the Wasps with his blistering pace, fancy footwork and scoring tries.

This week @ZachKibirige was named in @premrugby #DreamTeam



What's been your favourite Zach moment of the season so far?? pic.twitter.com/UoIAa4KD98 — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) October 16, 2020

The English player of Ugandan descent topped the try-scoring charts for the club with 10 tries and was joint-second for the Premiership. He led the entire Premiership in clean breaks, tallying 30.

Wasps finished the regular season in second place behind Exeter Chiefs who they will face in the final. The final will be played at Twickenham Stadium on October 24, 2020 behind closed doors.