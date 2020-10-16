Experienced Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Juuko was on Friday, 16th October 2020 officially unveiled by Express Football Club.

Born and bred from Entebbe, Juuko brings a lot of experience having for featured for Tanzanian giants Simba SC and African giants Wydad Casablanca.

Head coach Wasswa Bossa, as quoted by the club website believes Juuko is of great value to the Red Eagles.

We’re glad to have Murushid on the team, he’s experience speaks for it’self without a doubt, his discipline will help the youngsters in the team to become better. Richard Wasswa Bbosa, head coach Express FC

Juuko, who hails from a rich footballing family becomes the 16th signing for the six time league champions.

As an experienced defender Juuko combines intellect with aggressiveness during play.

Murushid Jjuuko in action during the game against DR Congo at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Photo by John Batunudde).

He has formerly played at Entebbe Young, Entebbe Red Cross, Entebbe FC, Sports Club Victoria University, Simba (Tanzania) and Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

He graduated through the ranks from the U-20, U23 through to the senior national team, Uganda Cranes where he has scored once in 41 international matches including two AFCON tournaments in 2017 (Gabon) and 2019 (Egypt).

Murushid Juuko and Savio Kabugo (right) during the SCVU days (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: JOHN BATANUDDE | Kawowo Sports

Firstly i want to appreciate the CEO (Isaac Mwesigwa) and the head coach (Wasswa Bbosa) for making this happen, am happy to be here, Express is a big club and it’s current progress speaks for it’self and am sure we going to win silverware this season Murushid Juuko, Defender Express FC

Juuko is expected to partner alongside the team captain Enock Walusimbi at the heart of the Express defence.

Other new players are; Crispus Kusiima, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Abel Eturude, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Mustafa Kiragga , Mahad Kakooza, Baker Sakali, among others.

The new season will kick off on the 20th of November 2020.