Ugandans Juliet Chekwel, Doreen Chemtai and Doreen Chesang all registered new milestones at the 2020 Gdynia World Half Marathon on Saturday.

The trio posted times quite unique as they impressed in an elite field of global stars like Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya who claimed Gold in 1:05:16, a world record* in the women-only race.

GDYNIA, POLAND – OCTOBER 17: The World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 on October 17, 2020 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

The race was largely defined by the final third as Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei took a tumble after leading the pack for nearly the first 5km in 15:20. She managed to finish sixth in 1:05:58, the third-fastest time of her career.

Germany’s Melat Yisak Kejeta smashed the European women-only record to take silver in 1:05:18, Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw managing a close third in 1:05:19.

Team Uganda’s performance

Chekwel – who made 4th in the 5000m challenge at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth 5,000m – finished 14th posting a national record of 1:08:44.

Yeah you might be happy, but you'll never be as happy as Ugandans celebrating their first ever gold at the #WorldHalfMarathon pic.twitter.com/St52UY60ru — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) October 17, 2020

Doreen Chemtai came 17th with a personal best of 1:10:18, Doreen Chesang crossed the finish line 30th, also a personal best of 1:11:04 while Rachel Zena Chebet managed a distant 57th in 1:12:50.

Team Uganda finished fourth with a cumulative time of 3:30:06 in the team rankings while Ethiopia defended their gold with 3:16:39. Kenya shined to scoop silver in 3:18:10 as Germany settled for bronze in 3:28:42.