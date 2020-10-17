Nick Mwenda has retained his seat as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president and is now set to serve for a second four-year term.

Mwendwa garnered 77 votes at the FA’s Elective Special General Meeting (SGM) at the Safari Park hotel, Nairobi with rivals Lordvick Aduda scooping only five votes.

Herbert Mwachiro was third with three votes while journalist Boniface Osano and Dan Mule got nothing.

“I want to thank our legal team for the hard work. The next phase will be better than the one that has gone,” Mwendwa, who saw his previous victory annulled by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

FKF President:

1. Boniface Osano Odhiambo – 00

2. Dan Mulwa – 00

3. Herbert Mwachiro – 03

4. Lordvick Adunda – 05

5. Nicholas Mwendwa – 77